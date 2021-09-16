Real Betis welcome Celtic to Spain in the first round of Europa League group-stage fixtures tonight.

Celtic finished bottom of their group in the tournament last term, recording just one win, one draw and four defeats as they failed to successfully navigate a pool that featured Lille, Milan and Sparta Prague.

Meanwhile, Betis play in the competition for the first time in three seasons, having reached the last 32 in 2018/19.

Here’s everything you need to know about the group-stage match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 16 September.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air live on BT Sport 3. The broadcaster will also stream it on their website and app.

What is the team news?

Real Betis are without injured winger Diego Lainez and defender Youssouf Sabaly. Arsenal loanee Hector Bellerin could start at right-back.

Celtic will have to make do without summer signing Kyogo Furuhashi, who is set for a month on the sidelines after injuring his knee while on international duty with Japan. Also missing will be wingers James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Karamoko Dembele, who join centre-back Christopher Jullien on the injured list.

Predicted line-ups

Betis: Silva; Bellerin, Barta, Ruiz, Moreno; Rodriguez, Canales; Rodri, Fekir, Tello; Iglesias.

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, Rogic; Jota, Ajeti, Abada.

Odds

Betis: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Celtic: 4/1

Prediction

Betis 1-1 Celtic.