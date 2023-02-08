Jump to content

Real Madrid vs Al Ahly live stream: How to watch Club World Cup fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know

Sports Staff
Wednesday 08 February 2023 07:44
Comments
”No time to dwell on it; we want to win Club World Cup” - insists Ancelotti as Real slip in Mallorca

Real Madrid begin their Fifa Club World Cup campaign against Egyptian side Al Ahly in Morocco tonight.

It has been 11 years since the team from Europe did not win the Club World Cup and Real Madrid, who start their campaign in the semi-finals, will be going for their fifth Club World Cup title this week.

Al Ahly, who defeated Seattle Sounders in the quarter-finals, are the African Champions League winners but have lost at this stage in each of the last two seasons.

The 10-time African champions were beaten by Bayern Munich in 2020 and Palmeiras in 2021, and victory over Real Madrid would represent a huge scalp.

It follows the first semi-final on Tuesday night, which finished Flamengo 2-3 Al Hilal.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Real Madrid vs Al Ahly?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Wednesday 8 February.

How can I watch it?

All matches will be broadcast live on Fifa+, the streaming service from the game’s governing body. While not scheduled for broadcast on UK TV, Fifa+ can be streamed on all compatible devices including smart TVs.

What is the Real Madrid team news?

Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois are both major doubts for Real Madrid and are expected to miss out.

Possible Real Madrid team: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

What is the tournament schedule?

Tuesday 7 February: Flamengo 2-3 Al Hilal, 7pm GMT

Wednesday 8 February: Al Ahly vs Real Madrid, 7pm GMT

Saturday 11 February: third-place play-off, 5:30pm GMT

Saturday 11 February: Club World Cup final, 7pm GMT

