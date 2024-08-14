Support truly

Real Madrid are hoping to become the first-ever team to win the Uefa Super Cup six times when they face Atalanta in the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday night.

They currently sit level with Barcelona and AC Milan on five wins, while Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could also make history with a win, as he would become the first coach to win the trophy five times.

And that’s before we even mention the game could be France striker Kylian Mbappe’s first appearance for the club, following his summer move from Paris St-Germain.

The game is set up for the Spanish giants, who beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final in June, but Atalanta are not just there to make up the numbers.

The Italian side is used to being the underdogs, after all, many expected Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League, in Dublin but a hattrick from Ademola Lookman ended their 51-game unbeaten run and earned Atalanta their first major European title.

When is the Super Cup?

Real Madrid v Atalanta kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 14 August and takes place at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team news

As mentioned Mbappe is in line to make his Real debut, although whether that is from the start remains to be seen as he was a late returner to preseason training after France's run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals. England star Jude Bellingham has also only just returned following England reaching the final, against Spain.

Another new signing Endrick is also likely to feature, with David Alaba the only one to miss out.

Ben Godfrey could make his Atalanta debut after his summer move from Everton but fellow new signing Nicolo Zaniolo is injured. Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini and Rafael Toloi are also out. Teun Koopmeiners will not feature as he continues to seek a move away from the Bergamo club.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinícius Jr

Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman

Odds

Real Madrid 1/2

Draw 10/3

Atalanta 5/1

Prediction

It’s hard to see beyond Real Madrid for this one. When it comes to European competitions they just know how to win and with so many records up for grabs, they will want to secure their first silverware of the new season. Real Madrid to win 2-0.

