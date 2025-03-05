Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tempers flared during the Champions League Madrid derby on Tuesday night, with Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz confronting Atletico boss Diego Simeone after he scored the winner.

Diaz scored the decisive goal to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side a slim 2-1 lead going into the second leg at the Metropolitano next week, after Julian Alvarez cancelled out Rodrygo’s fourth-minute opener.

His 55th-minute strike was a moment of individual brilliance and fancy footwork, as out of nothing he darted into the box, dodged a pack of Atletico shirts and slotted into the far right corner.

But it was most notable for his celebration later on, as he squared up to Simeone and shouted in his face, “Speak now! Speak now! Speak now! You spoke yesterday! Speak now!”

The words, picked up by Spanish TV, appeared to be in response to Simeone’s comments in his pre-match press conference.

The Argentine was asked who would step up for Real Madrid in the absence of Jude Bellingham, who was suspended for the game after picking up his third yellow card of the competition against Manchester City last month.

“Real Madrid will seek to compensate for that position, I imagine with Camavinga and Luka Modric,” he said. “There is also the possibility of Brahim, but I don’t think so. Obviously, there is a pattern that repeats itself.”

But Simeone was made to eat his words at the Bernabeu, although he later denied all knowledge of the exchange, reportedly saying he “didn’t see anything”.

Aggression and needle are normally hallmarks of any Madrid derby but aside from Diaz’s outburst this game was remarkably free of them, with both sides appearing to conserve some energy for the all-important second leg.