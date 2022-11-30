Barcelona and Real Madrid to boycott LaLiga emergency meeting in Dubai

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barcelona and Real Madrid have announced they will not be attending next week’s LaLiga Extraordinary General Assembly in Dubai which has been called to address proposed changes to the competition’s regulations.

The clubs were notified on November 25 of the emergency meeting in the United Arab Emirates to consider amendments to LaLiga’s current statutes.

However, on Wednesday, both Spanish giants issued their own statements saying they would not be sending any representatives to what Real Madrid described as an “illegal” summons.

Tensions continue to run high over the proposals for a breakaway European Super League – which were backed by founding members Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – with suggestions the project could yet be revived under a different format.

As well as hitting out at the location of the EGM, Barcelona stressed any modification of LaLiga statutes would require proper prior debate, with a “more extensive and participatory analysis to come to the best consensus that such a wide-ranging reform deserves”.

The club statement added: “Barcelona’s position has always been that of reaching consensual agreements after having examined the issue coherently and respecting all positions.

“For that reason, we do not believe it is the right time to travel to Dubai for an event which could well take place at LaLiga’s headquarters and once again we show our opposition to any form of action that we consider damaging to the rights and interests of FC Barcelona.”

Real Madrid, who completed a domestic and European double last season, also felt any appropriate discussions should take place closer to home rather than “commit the economic waste” of representatives travelling to the UAE which would not allow for enough appropriate debate.

“We consider the call illegal, since the clubs are summoned more than 5,000km from the headquarters of LaLiga,” a statement from Real Madrid read.

“It is totally unjustifiable to address in this improvised and urgent way, without the appropriate debate and calm analysis, relevant modifications of the internal regulations of LaLiga.

“Real Madrid will not send any representative to Dubai for the reasons stated and regrets, once again, having to react to irresponsible actions by the president of LaLiga that have an unjustifiable economic cost and seriously damage the image and reputation of Spanish football.”