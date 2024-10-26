Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Real Madrid and Barcelona resume their rivalry in the first El Clasico of the season.

The two Spanish giants arrive at a crucial early-season fixture full of confidence after excellent midweek Champions League wins, with hat-tricks for a couple of Brazilian stars in Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Barcelona’s Raphinha.

The pair have made strong starts in La Liga, with the hosts unbeaten yet three points behind Hansi Flick’s side after ten games.

A win for either here would be a significant blow in the early exchanges of another title fight.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 26 October at the Bernabeu.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm BST. Subscribers can stream via the Premier Sports app or website.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Thibaut Courtois is set to miss the game after a recurrence of an adductor injury, leaving Andriy Lunin to deputise as he did so impressively during the Belgian’s long lay off last season. Rodrygo also appears likely to be unvailable having suffered a groin issue, but a fit-again Brahim Diaz could bolster Carlo Ancelotti’s forward options.

Eric Garcia missed Barcelona’s win against Bayern Munich and is a doubt again. Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Ronald Araujo (hamstring), Ferran Torres (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (Achilles) and Marc Bernal (knee) are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde; Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Odds

Real Madrid win 21/20

Draw 31/10

Barcelona win 12/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.