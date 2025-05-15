Real Madrid score stoppage-time winner to delay Barcelona’s title triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on his young players who helped a depleted Real Madrid fight back to beat Mallorca 2-1 thanks to academy centre back Jacobo Ramon's dramatic winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The win delayed Barcelona's title celebrations and kept Real's slim hopes alive but, while they have two games remaining, they are four points behind leaders Barca, who have a game in hand and will claim their 28th La Liga title on Thursday if they beat city rivals Espanyol.

"We didn't give up despite having 12 players injured, something that is very rare," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"The match was won thanks to a good attitude from the team and the players who came in and delivered a good performance. I've never seen a team shoot 40 times at goal like we did today.

"We have covered so many absentees with an extraordinary effort by all the players who did step foot on the pitch today. If we had done it in more games with this same attitude throughout the season, it would have been a better campaign."

Ancelotti confirmed on Monday that he would be leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season to take over the vacant Brazil national team job.

The Italian, however, said his focus would be in the Spanish capital until 26 May, when he travels to Rio de Janeiro to start his new role with the five-time World Cup champions.

"Whenever I've sat on the Real Madrid bench at the Santiago Bernabeu it's always been special for me," Ancelotti said.

"I leave with the peace of mind and the serenity of having done what I have been able to do, that my team tries to win until the last minute, as we did today.

"We believe in doing our thing, in winning what's left and see what happens. They have to lose, but anything can happen. We will fight."

Reuters