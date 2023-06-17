On this day in 2003: Man Utd accept £25m bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United announced they had accepted a £25million bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham on this day in 2003.

Starting in United’s academy, the England captain went on to make 394 appearances for the team, lifting six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League in a hugely successful era for the club.

He helped United win the Premier League title in 2003 but his future had been under intense speculation, with plenty of sides interested in signing the midfielder.

Initially it looked like Barcelona would be the preferred option, and Beckham had been the central figure in Joan Laporta’s successful campaign to become president of the Catalan club, but the midfielder opted for rivals Real instead.

A statement from Manchester United confirmed the move, saying: “Manchester United today reached agreement for the transfer of David Beckham to Real Madrid for a fee of 35million euros (approximately £25m).

“The deal is expected to be completed in July, conditional upon approval by the boards of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and on the provision of satisfactory payment guarantees.

“David Beckham has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and expects to sign his new contract with the club on completion.”

Beckham spent four seasons at the Bernabeu, where he won the 2006-07 LaLiga title before going on to play for the Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris St Germain.

He eventually retired in 2013, calling time on a playing career spanning just over 20 years.