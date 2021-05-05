Zinedine Zidane’s passionate speech to his Real Madrid players was picked up by pitchside microphones ahead of their clash with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Spanish giants are drawing 1-1 after the first leg of their Champions League semi-final and will need to score at Stamford Bridge if they are to progress.

And while Zidane was rallying his players together, Chiringuito TV managed to catch some of what he was saying.

“We have to be very aggressive because they [Chelsea] are used to that,” he said.

“And afterwards remember to keep the ball, play and enjoy the ball, because that's what's brought us this far.”

The remarks come after Zidane stated in the pre-match press conference that his team were prepared to ‘fight to the death’ in order to reach the final of Europe’s premier competition.

He said: “We're in the Champions League semi-finals, we are all going to fight to the death out there on the pitch. All the players are ready to play, and then of course I have to pick a team.

“All the players are ready to play, don't worry.”

Zidane won the Champions League three years in a row with Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018 before leaving the club.

He then returned in 2019 and is now looking to become the first manager in history to win the competition on four occasions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping to make it back-to-back Champions League finals after his Paris Saint-Germain side finished runners-up to Bayern Munich last season.