Real Madrid will reject invitation to new Club World Cup, says Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti said Fifa can “forget about” Real Madrid featuring in the new-look Club World Cup scheduled to take place from 2025.

The new-look tournament is due to be staged between the 13th June and the 15th July next year, and will include 32 clubs from across the globe. Already, 29 of the slots have been filled, and Real Madrid are among them having won the Champions League title in 2022 and 2024.

The Club World Cup has already come under criticism by Fifpro and the World Leagues Association who had called for the tournament to be rescheduled, citing economic harm on leagues and affecting the welfare of the players.

“Fifa can forget about that,” Ancelotti said in an interview with Il Giornale, and quoted by Relevo.

“Footballers and clubs will not participate in that tournament.

Real Madrid have already qualified for the 2025 tournament because of their Cha,pions League successes ( Getty Images )

“A single Madrid match is worth 20m Euros and Fifa wants to give us that figure for the entire tournament: negative.

“Like us, several clubs will reject the invitation.”

Real Madrid have won the tournament five times in the last nine years, but are not the only team who have concerns, although any issues have repeatedly been rejected by Fifa.

Premier League and La Liga chiefs have threatened to boycott the competition, and Real Madrid are reportedly opposed to featuring in the competition.

The last Club World Cup took place in December 2023, and featured just seven teams, with Manchester City disrupting their Premier League campaign to travel and win the tournament, beating Fluminense in the final.

The new format will have 12 teams from Uefa, six from Conmebol and four each from Concaf, CAF, and the AFC, one from Oceania’s OFC and one from the host nation.