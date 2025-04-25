Real Madrid call for removal of Copa del Rey referees after ‘unacceptable’ views

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid have branded comments made by match officials set to take charge of their Copa del Rey final against Barcelona “unacceptable” after the referee broke down in tears at a press conference.

In a strongly-worded statement, the reigning LaLiga champions suggested referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and VAR Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes should be removed from Saturday’s El Clasico in Seville.

Real later announced they had “never considered refusing to play” the silverware showdown at Estadio La Cartuja in response to media “rumours”.

Bilbao-born De Burgos Bengoetxea cried in front of the media as he revealed the pressure Real’s television channel has put referees under.

The 39-year-old is the latest in a line of officials to be criticised on Real Madrid TV this season.

A video released this week pointed out the win percentages of Barca and Real when he has taken charge of their games, the fact he has never refereed in the Champions League or FIFA tournaments and his supposed mistakes.

De Burgos Bengoetxea said “it’s not right what we are going through” during an emotional press conference, while VAR Gonzalez Fuertes warned officials could take action over the broadcasts.

Real seemingly boycotted their official media appointments on Friday before complaining of “clear and manifest animosity and hostility” towards the club from referees.

“Real Madrid CF considers the public statements made today by the referees designated for the Copa del Rey final to be unacceptable,” read a statement on the club website.

“These protests, which have surprisingly focused attention on videos from a media outlet protected by freedom of expression, such as Real Madrid TV, deliberately carried out 24 hours earlier against one of the final’s participants, demonstrate, once again, the clear and manifest animosity and hostility of these referees toward Real Madrid.

“Even more surprising statements, in a threatening tone, alluding to the referees’ unity, were used to announce alleged measures or actions that fall far short of the principles of fairness, objectivity, and impartiality that should prevail just hours before a football event that captures the attention of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

“Given the seriousness of what happened, Real Madrid hopes that those responsible for the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) and the refereeing body will act accordingly, adopting the necessary measures to defend the prestige of the institutions they represent.”

In February, Real wrote a formal letter of complaint to RFEF and Spain’s High Council for Sports saying Spanish refereeing was “rigged” and “completely discredited”.

RFEF later highlighted referees’ concerns over abuse, citing the case of Jose Munuera Montero, who faced a backlash after issuing a red card to Madrid’s England international Jude Bellingham.

With tensions running high, Carlo Ancelotti’s men go into the final seeking to salvage an underwhelming campaign.

Real are four points adrift of Barcelona in LaLiga with five games to go and were last week knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal.

Barca have won the two previous meetings between the clubs this campaign – 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has backed Ferran Torres to fill the void left by injured top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, who has hit 40 goals in all competitions this term, is sidelined with a thigh issue sustained in last weekend’s 4-3 victory over Celta Vigo.

Former Manchester City forward Torres is the joint leading scorer in this season’s Copa del Rey, having struck five times, including a hat-trick in the 5-0 quarter-final victory away to Valencia and the decisive goal in the two-legged semi-final success against Atletico Madrid.

“Ferran in the cup, in every game, has shown that he can play as a (number) nine,” Flick told a press conference. “He knows how we want to play in this position.

“We want to win the title and we want to give everything for that.

“We know it will be tough and they have a fantastic team. We are up against one of the best sides in the world.”