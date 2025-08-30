Real Madrid maintain perfect LaLiga start with comeback win over Real Mallorca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quickfire first-half goals from Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior saw Real Madrid come from behind to beat Real Mallorca 2-1 in LaLiga.

Vedat Muriqi gave the visitors a shock 18th-minute lead at the Bernabeu.

But Xabi Alonso’s hosts, who had three goals disallowed, stretched their 100 per cent start to three games after Guler and Vinicius struck a minute apart.

Atletico Madrid’s poor form continued with a 1-1 draw at Alaves.

Diego Simeone’s side have picked up just two points from a possible nine after an early goal from his son Giovanni Simeone was cancelled out by Carlos Vicente’s penalty.

Former Wolves and Aston Villa player Leander Dendoncker earned Real Oviedo a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad, while Sevilla won 2-0 at Girona.

In the Bundesliga, Harry Kane celebrated his 100th Bayern Munich appearance with two assists in a nervy 3-2 win at Bavarian rivals Augsburg.

England captain Kane set up Serge Gnabry’s header before Luis Diaz atoned for a glaring early miss by doubling the lead.

Michael Olise collected a Kane pass to score the third before goals from Augsburg pair Kristijan Jakic and Mert Komur ensured a tense ending.

Erik ten Hag was denied his first league win as Bayer Leverkusen boss after 18-year-old defender Karim Coulibaly scored a dramatic added-time equaliser to earn 10-man Werder Bremen a 3-3 draw.

Ritsu Daan’s double helped Eintracht Frankfurt to a 3-1 success at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig defeated Heidenheim 2-0 and Stuttgart beat Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0.

Joao Neves’ magnificent hat-trick inspired Paris St Germain to a 6-3 Ligue 1 victory at Toulouse.

The 20-year-old’s treble included a brace of bicycle kicks, while Ousmane Dembele scored two penalties and Bradley Barcola also found the net.

Ex-Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell was on target for the hosts before Yann Gboho and Alexis Vossah added late consolations.

Former Rangers forward Hamza Igamane came off the bench to score twice on debut as Lille thumped Lorient 7-1, while Mostafa Mohamed earned a Nantes a 1-0 win over Auxerre.

Frank Anguissa struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Serie A champions Napoli snatched a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Cagliari.

The former Fulham midfielder sparked wild celebrations from head coach Antonio Conte by side-footing home Alessandro Buongiorno’s low centre in the final minute of the allotted added time.

Evan Ferguson assisted Matias Soule’s 55th-minute winner as Roma won 1-0 at Pisa, while Bologna beat Como 1-0 and Parma drew 1-1 with Atalanta