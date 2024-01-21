Jude Bellingham leads fightback as Real Madrid recover to edge out Almeria

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jude Bellingham inspired Real Madrid with a goal and an assist as they came from two goals down to earn a last-gasp 3-2 win over rock-bottom Almeria in LaLiga.

The visitors hit the front inside a minute through Largie Ramazani and doubled their lead at the end of the first half when Edgar Gonzalez struck from outside the area.

Bellingham kick-started Madrid’s comeback from the penalty spot in the 57th minute and they were on level terms 10 minutes later when Vinicius Junior nudged home.

The game looked to be heading for a draw, but Madrid snatched the points nine minutes into stoppage time when Bellingham nodded across for Dani Carvajal, who poked home at the back post.

Artem Dovbyk scored a six minute hat-trick as Girona thrashed Sevilla 5-1 to remain top.

Isaac Romero Bernal opened the scoring for Sevilla but Dobvyk responded three minutes later before putting Girona in front in the 15th minute.

The Ukrainian completed his hat-trick in just the 19th minute and second-half strikes from Viktor Tsygankov and Christian Stuani handed Girona an emphatic victory.

Ferran Torres also scored a hat-trick as Barcelona left it late to claim a third successive LaLiga victory with a 4-2 triumph over Real Betis.

Torres had Barca two up before Isco brought Betis back into the game in spectacular fashion with two goals in three minutes.

Barcelona left it until the 90th minute to win it through Joao Felix’s goal and Torres’ stoppage-time clincher.

Osasuna made it back-to-back wins with a 3-2 victory over Getafe.

David Garcia edged the hosts in front inside 10 minutes with a close-range finish and they doubled their lead through Iker Munoz.

Getafe fought back with two goals in four second-half minutes from Borja Mayoral and Nemanja Maksimovic but Jesus Areso’s intended cross from near the corner flag ended up in the back of the net via a post to give Osasuna all three points.

In Germany, Bayern Munich slipped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to Werder Bremen to lose further ground to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The visitors, who had Justin Njinmah’s strike ruled out in the 25th minute after a VAR check, were not to be denied when Mitchell Weiser cut in from the left and fired into the roof of the net.

Augsburg came from a goal down to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 at Borussia Park.

Jordan Pefok bundled home from close range to give the hosts a lead, but Augsburg hit back in the second half.

Phillip Tietz brought Augsburg level with a neat header and four minutes later Arne Engels found the bottom corner.

In Serie A, Dusan Vlahovic netted a second-half brace as Juventus moved to the top of the table with a 3-0 victory over Lecce. Gleison Bremer headed a late third.

Szymon Zurkowski scored a hat-trick to help Empoli move within two points of safety with a 3-0 win over Monza. His first, a spectacular volley, was the pick of the goals.

Frosinone came from behind to end a run of five straight defeats with a 3-1 win over Cagliari.

Ibrahim Sulemana bagged his first Serie A goal to give Cagliari a half-time lead, but Frosinone scored three times after the break through Luca Mazzitelli’s pinpoint header, Matias Soule’s free-kick and Kaio Jorge’s stoppage-time strike.

Bottom side Salernitana slipped to their 13th league defeat of the season Albert Gudmundsson’s penalty gave Genoa a 2-1 comeback win.