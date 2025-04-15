Jude Bellingham eyes historic Real Madrid comeback against Arsenal
Real were left stunned by the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium last week after Declan Rice scored two outstanding free-kicks.
Jude Bellingham is confident Real Madrid can overturn a 3-0 first-leg Champions League deficit against Arsenal on Wednesday to book their place in the last four.
But 15-time European champions Real have produced some unlikely comebacks down the years – most recently against Manchester City and Chelsea in 2022, plus Bayern Munich last season – and Bellingham wants to be involved in another memorable turnaround.
The England midfielder said: “It’s something that you want to be a part of. You want to add to the history of this club.
“There’s not a lot you can do for Real Madrid in the Champions League that hasn’t already been done.
“Tomorrow is an opportunity for us to do something (overcome a 3-0 deficit) for the first time and that’s really important to us.”