Jude Bellingham says Real deserved Etihad win after ‘some of our best football’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jude Bellingham felt Real Madrid finally got what they deserved after snatching a late winner in their Champions League clash at Manchester City.

England international Bellingham struck in stoppage time as the holders grabbed a 3-2 win in the first leg of their play-off round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Real had twice trailed to Erling Haaland goals but, with both of the Norwegian’s strikes having come against the run of play, Bellingham had no doubt the Spanish giants merited the win.

“It was a weird one as we played some of our best football of the season and find ourselves behind in the game,” said Bellingham.

“I don’t care what form City are in, they are still an unbelievable team and so difficult to play against, the way they move you and manipulate your positioning. It is always a really tricky to play against them.

“In the end we took one of the many chances, finally, so that is what made it count. I felt our performance deserved the win.

“We were playing well in the game and creating chances and felt at one point one would land.”

Real had spurned a number of early chances to take the lead when Haaland put City ahead after 19 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe levelled but Haaland restored City’s advantage with a penalty.

Former City Academy player Brahim Diaz equalised for a second time in the 86th minute before Bellingham slid in the winner from a Vinicius Junior pass two minutes into time added on.

The 15-time European champions will now look to finish off the job and secure their place in the last 16 in the return match at the Bernabeu Stadium next week.

Bellingham said: “It’s a really good position. It is always nice to take a lead back home to play the second leg at home, it’s a real blessing.

“I’m sure the Bernabeu will turn out for that one and we have to give them a performance they deserve.”