Watch as Jude Bellingham holds Real Madrid press conference after unveiling

Watch as Jude Bellingham holds a press conference on Thursday 15 June, after being unveiled as a Real Madrid player.

The English midfielder has joined Los Blancos on a six-year contract, moving from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund confirmed in a statement last week that Madrid agreed to pay an initial €103m (£88.5m) to land Bellingham.

The 19-year-old star is also expected to address the media after he is unveiled.

“Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain linked to our club for the next six seasons,” a statement from the club read on Wednesday.

Bellingham, who is currently on England duty, has long been keen on a move to the 14-time European champions and recently said that he sees the Champions League as “the biggest stage”.

“The goal has always been winning,” Bellingham said last month.

“When you ask me what my biggest ambitions are in the game, it’s to win everything. And I’m not afraid to say that.”