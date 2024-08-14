Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kylian Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid beat Atalanta to win Super Cup

Federico Valverde also scored for Real in Warsaw

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 August 2024 22:47
Comments
Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates after scoring on his debut for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates after scoring on his debut for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup (Czarek Sokolowski/AP) (AP)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Kylian Mbappe scored on his competitive debut for Real Madrid as they beat Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw to clinch the UEFA Super Cup.

Mbappe, who completed a free transfer to Real in June after his contract at Paris St Germain expired, lashed home from Jude Bellingham’s pass after Federico Valverde had given the Spanish champions a second-half lead.

Real beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final in June and victory over Europa League winners Atalanta at the Narodowy Stadium secured a record sixth Super Cup success.

Atalanta edged a goalless first period in which both sides hit the woodwork.

Real defender Eder Militao’s attempted headed clearance from Marten de Roon’s cross looped on to the crossbar, while Brazil forward Rodrygo struck the bar with a shot from inside the penalty area.

Mario Pasalic’s second-half header for Atalanta was superbly saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Real broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when Vinicius Junior brilliantly set up Valverde for a simple finish by picking him out from the by-line.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso denied the Brazil forward a second and thwarted Bellingham soon after as Real took control.

Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 69th minute after being teed up by Bellingham and Real comfortably saw the game out.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in