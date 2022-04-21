Football rumours: Real Madrid to go all out in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

What the papers say

Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says bosses at the Spanish giants are ready and willing to go all out in pursuit of the 23-year-old forward after conceding that their other main target, Erling Haaland, is heading to Manchester City.

The Manchester Evening News reports Paris St Germain have made an offer to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The 29-year-old is almost certain to let his contract run out at the end of the season, with Sky Sports adding his representatives are also in talks with Juventus and Real Madrid.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans (Barrington Coombs/PA) (PA Wire)

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is reportedly high on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s summer transfer wish list. The Telegraph says Conte is to instruct Spurs owner Daniel Levy the club needs six new signings, with Tielemans believed to be leading the pack of desired targets.

Spurs have also earmarked Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, on loan at Nottingham Forest, among their preferred summer targets, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham in action for England (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid are keen on battling Borussia Dortmund for the 18-year-old’s signature, according to Bild.

Dejan Kulusevski: The Evening Standard says Tottenham will make the winger, on loan from Juventus, a permanent signing in the summer.