Real Madrid hope to ‘solve’ Kylian Mbappe signing in January, says Florentino Perez

‘We hope that on 1 January everything can be solved’

Tom Kershaw
Tuesday 05 October 2021 12:58
FILE: Mbappe told PSG he wanted to leave amid Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said the club will have news on the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of this season, will be free to negotiate with any club outside France from 1 January but is only understood to be interested in a move to Madrid.

“In January we will have news from Mbappe. We hope that on 1 January everything can be solved,” the Real president told El Debate.

Mbappe admitted this week that he asked to leave PSG in the summer, with Madrid submitting a €160 million bid in the latter stages of the transfer window. That offer was refused by the French club, who still hope to persuade Mbappe to commit to a new long-term contract. The 22-year-old, though, says he is “far” from reaching an agreement to remain in Paris.

“I asked to leave. This club has given me a lot; I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react,” Mbappe told RMC.

“I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger. [However], I said, ‘if you don’t want me to go I will stay’.”

Karim Benzema, who is on France international duty with Mbappe, said the move was “only a matter of time”.

“[Mbappe] said it himself,” the striker said. “He wants to see something else. Someday he will play for Real Madrid. I don’t know when. But he will come.”

