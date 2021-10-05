Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said the club will have news on the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of this season, will be free to negotiate with any club outside France from 1 January but is only understood to be interested in a move to Madrid.

“In January we will have news from Mbappe. We hope that on 1 January everything can be solved,” the Real president told El Debate.

Mbappe admitted this week that he asked to leave PSG in the summer, with Madrid submitting a €160 million bid in the latter stages of the transfer window. That offer was refused by the French club, who still hope to persuade Mbappe to commit to a new long-term contract. The 22-year-old, though, says he is “far” from reaching an agreement to remain in Paris.

“I asked to leave. This club has given me a lot; I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react,” Mbappe told RMC.

“I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger. [However], I said, ‘if you don’t want me to go I will stay’.”

Karim Benzema, who is on France international duty with Mbappe, said the move was “only a matter of time”.

“[Mbappe] said it himself,” the striker said. “He wants to see something else. Someday he will play for Real Madrid. I don’t know when. But he will come.”