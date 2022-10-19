Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Elche to go six points clear at the top of La Liga

Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 19 October 2022 22:35
Comments
Karim Benzema scored Real’s second (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Karim Benzema scored Real’s second (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
(AP)

Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after beating bottom club Elche 3-0.

Real’s ninth league win of the season, following on from Sunday’s El Clasico victory, was never in doubt after Federico Valverde netted an 11th-minute opener at Estadio Martinez Valero.

Elche had their moments, but a gulf in class told during the latter stages as Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.

And Marco Asensio added a third in the dying minutes as Real comfortably preserved their unbeaten league record.

Real Sociedad moved third in the table above Atletico Madrid as they edged past Mallorca at the Reale Seguros Stadium.

Recommended

Mikel Merino’s fourth-minute header proved the only goal, keeping his team firmly in contention among the early pace-setters.

Celta Vigo slumped to a third successive league defeat as they proved no match for hosts Real Valladolid, losing 4-1.

Roque Mesa’s right-footed shot put Valladolid ahead after 32 minutes, but Oscar Rodriguez equalised just before half-time following a break by Jorgen Larsen.

The second-half was one-way traffic, though, with a Joaquin Fernandez header restoring Valladolid’s lead before Sergio Leon’s late double – his second goal came just a minute after he missed a penalty – put the home side out of sight.

It proved a frustrating night for Real Betis, being held 0-0 by lowly Cadiz at Ramon de Carranza, and they also had Sergio Canales sent off after he received two yellow cards during stoppage time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in