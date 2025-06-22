Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Real Madrid edge closer to Club World Cup knockout rounds after impressive victory over Pachuca

Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca: Xabi Alonso’s side went down to 10 men but pulled off an superb victory in Group H

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 22 June 2025 22:44 BST
Real Madrid defeated Pachuca 3-1 in North Carolina in their first CWC win
Real Madrid defeated Pachuca 3-1 in North Carolina in their first CWC win (EPA)

Real Madrid shrugged off an early red card for Raul Asencio to move closer to the knockout stages of the Club World Cup after a 3-1 win over Mexican side Pachuca in Charlotte.

Asencio was sent off in the seventh minute for hauling down Salomon Rondon and things looked bleak for the Spanish giants, who had been held to a frustrating draw by Al Hilal in their opening match, and were missing Kylian Mbappe due to illness.

But after soaking up a spell of pressure, Real broke the deadlock through Jude Bellingham in the 35th minute before Arda Guler doubled the lead ahead of half-time.

Federico Valverde volleyed in a third with 20 minutes left, before the Mexicans grabbed a late consolation through Elias Montiel's deflected effort.

Real Madrid conclude their Group H fixtures against Red Bull Salzburg in Philadelphia on June 26.

Kenan Yildiz scored twice as Juventus seized control of Group G with a 4-1 win over Wydad Casablanca.

The Italian side, who opened their campaign by thumping Al Ain 5-0, were tested by the Moroccans for whom Thembinkosi Lorch's effort sparked thunderous celebrations.

Yildiz had a hand in Juve's opener after six minutes when his shot was deflected in by Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

Jude Bellingham scored Real's first goal which unlocked the shackles on the La Liga side
Jude Bellingham scored Real's first goal which unlocked the shackles on the La Liga side (Getty Images)

Yildiz doubled Juve's advantage after 16 minutes when he lashed int the top corner from the edge of the box, before Lorch gave Wydad hope with a cool chip to reduce the deficit after 25 minutes.

Wydad pushed for an equaliser but Juventus rode out with the storm with Andrea Cambiaso striking the woodwork before Yildiz grabbed his side's third after 70 minutes and Dusan Vlahovic completed victory with an injury time penalty.

River Plate and Monterrey fought out a goalless draw in Group E, with the former having Kevin Castano sent off in injury time.

