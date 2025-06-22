Real Madrid edge closer to Club World Cup knockout rounds after impressive victory over Pachuca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid shrugged off an early red card for Raul Asencio to move closer to the knockout stages of the Club World Cup after a 3-1 win over Mexican side Pachuca in Charlotte.

Asencio was sent off in the seventh minute for hauling down Salomon Rondon and things looked bleak for the Spanish giants, who had been held to a frustrating draw by Al Hilal in their opening match, and were missing Kylian Mbappe due to illness.

But after soaking up a spell of pressure, Real broke the deadlock through Jude Bellingham in the 35th minute before Arda Guler doubled the lead ahead of half-time.

Federico Valverde volleyed in a third with 20 minutes left, before the Mexicans grabbed a late consolation through Elias Montiel's deflected effort.

Real Madrid conclude their Group H fixtures against Red Bull Salzburg in Philadelphia on June 26.

Kenan Yildiz scored twice as Juventus seized control of Group G with a 4-1 win over Wydad Casablanca.

The Italian side, who opened their campaign by thumping Al Ain 5-0, were tested by the Moroccans for whom Thembinkosi Lorch's effort sparked thunderous celebrations.

Yildiz had a hand in Juve's opener after six minutes when his shot was deflected in by Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

open image in gallery Jude Bellingham scored Real's first goal which unlocked the shackles on the La Liga side ( Getty Images )

Yildiz doubled Juve's advantage after 16 minutes when he lashed int the top corner from the edge of the box, before Lorch gave Wydad hope with a cool chip to reduce the deficit after 25 minutes.

Wydad pushed for an equaliser but Juventus rode out with the storm with Andrea Cambiaso striking the woodwork before Yildiz grabbed his side's third after 70 minutes and Dusan Vlahovic completed victory with an injury time penalty.

River Plate and Monterrey fought out a goalless draw in Group E, with the former having Kevin Castano sent off in injury time.