Florentino Perez is “furious” with the defensive nature of Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, meaning Carlo Ancelotti is set to play for his job in the second leg.

With the Spanish club 1-0 down, it could well have greater consequences, as Perez again sees Mauricio Pochettino as a top target. The Spanish hierarchy are also conscious of the potential need to move quickly, given Manchester United’s clear interest in the Argentine.

Unwilling to listen to too many arguments about tactical compromises around inferior players, Perez and the Madrid hierarchy were said to be “shocked” at the team not having a single shot on target.

They felt this was just entirely unbecoming of a club of their European pedigree, and it was widely described within the Bernabeu as one of their worst continental displays in years.

Perez was said to be most stunned by how Toni Kroos and Luka Modric barely got a touch of the ball, but that did in turn leave him impressed again at the nature of PSG’s assertive display under Pochettino.

The Argentine has been a long-time target of Madrid, going as far back as 2017, but the timing never quite aligned. There had been some concerns about never having won a trophy, but that will be banished in a fairly simplistic manner this season, with PSG virtually certain to win the French league. Many feel circumstances could finally come together so Pochettino finally gets his move to Madrid.

PSG themselves want to bring in former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, and that is expected to happen by the summer of 2023 at the latest.

The Qatari hierarchy are nevertheless acutely aware of the perception of losing major figures to other clubs, which is why there is increasing talk of holding Pochettino to his deal and keeping him for another season. That was already the case given United’s interest, even though the Old Trafford board are still not 100% sure on who the next manager will be.

It will be an awareness only heightened with Madrid seeking to also sign Kylian Mbappe. The French star still has not signed any deal, either with PSG or Madrid. He is one of the club’s stars, however, who has a healthy relationship with Pochettino.