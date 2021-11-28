Real Madrid welcome Sevilla to the Spanish capital tonight, with the away team aiming to keep the pressure on their rivals at the top of La Liga.

Real came into the gameweek as league leaders with 30 points, while third-placed Sevilla have 28.

Carlo Ancelotti’s players have not lost in their last eight outings, but Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla are without a defeat in their last nine.

This evening’s visitors were 2-0 winners against Wolfsburg in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, keeping alive their chances of reaching the knockout rounds, a night before Real thrashed Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 in the competition to advance.

When is it?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 28 November.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK.

What’s the team news?

Dani Ceballos is a long-term absentee for Real Madrid, while the game will likely come just too soon for fellow midfielder Federico Valverde. Further up the pitch, Eden Hazard is also set to just miss out due to illness, and Gareth Bale is not expected back from injury yet.

Sevilla coach Lopetegui, in contrast, should have a full squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

Real: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Sevilla: Bounou, Montiel, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna, Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic, Ocampos, El Haddadi, Gomez.

Odds

Real: 7/10

Draw: 16/5

Sevilla: 21/5

Prediction

Real Madrid to edge a competitive contest. Real 2-1 Sevilla.