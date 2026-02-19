Real Madrid provide ‘all available evidence’ to UEFA in Vinicius racism case
The Brazilian forward says he reported racial abuse by a Benfica player to referee Francois Letexier during Tuesday’s match in Lisbon.
Real Madrid say they have supplied “all available evidence” to UEFA as the governing body investigates allegations of racism made by their forward Vinicius Junior.
The Brazilian says he reported racial abuse by a Benfica player to referee Francois Letexier during Tuesday’s Champions League knockout round play-off tie in Lisbon.
Real said this player was Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni.
UEFA said on Wednesday it had opened a disciplinary investigation into events at the match, and Real have now issued an update.
“Real Madrid CF announces that it has today provided UEFA with all available evidence regarding the incidents that occurred (on) Tuesday, February 17, during the Champions League match that our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica,” a club statement read.
“Our club has actively co-operated with the investigation opened by UEFA following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match.
“Real Madrid is grateful for the unanimous support and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all sectors of the global football community.
“Real Madrid will continue working, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence and hatred in sport and in society.”
