I knew that my destiny was to play for Real Madrid – Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe said he had fulfilled his destiny after being formally unveiled as a Real Madrid player at a packed Bernabeu Stadium.

The 25-year-old France skipper’s impending arrival after the expiry of his contract at Paris St Germain was announced last month, and he officially became a Real player on July 1 after seven hugely successful years at the Parc des Princes, the first of them on loan from Monaco.

He was introduced to a rapturous reception on Tuesday afternoon in Madrid following his return from the Euro 2024 finals, speaking in Spanish to the delight of the assembled crowd, which included his parents Wilfried Mbappe and Fayza Lamari, after being introduced by president Florentino Perez.

Mbappe, who was hugged on stage by compatriot and former Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, later posed for photographs, shook hands with fans and kicked balls into the stands amid an outpouring of affection from the locals.

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, Mbappe said: “It’s a great honour, a great privilege to be a Real Madrid player. This day is amazing, historic for me and my family, my friends. I expected to have a great day but it has been much better than expected.

“It was my dream when I was a kid, I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and now it has become true, that dream. I knew that my destiny was to play for Real Madrid and it would happen one day.”

Madrid had earlier posted a photograph of the France superstar posing in front of the club’s 15 replica Champions League trophies alongside Perez as he became manager Carlo Ancelotti’s latest and much sought-after recruit.

Kylian Mbappe was introduced to a rapturous reception on Tuesday afternoon in Madrid (Isabel Infantes/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mbappe highlighted his first priority as getting to know his team-mates and settling into the side.

“I’m here with ambition,” he said. “These are the values of the club, humility and ambition and always a will to win.

“I think the priority right now is to get along with the team, to match the team and I think that, when this happens, everything is going to be much easier because I’m going to play for a great club and I want to adapt to it as soon as possible to help the team.”

The Spanish champions have been long-time admirers of one of world football’s most prodigious talents and made a concerted effort to sign him last summer as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe smiles during a press conference (Isabel Infantes/PA) ( PA Wire )

Despite winning six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups during a stay that encompassed 308 appearances and 256 goals, he and PSG never got their hands on the Champions League trophy, something he will hope to be able to remedy during his time in the Spanish capital.

“I was close to coming to Real Madrid two years ago and three years ago, too,” said Mbappe. “The past is past, many things have happened. I want to focus on the present, I want to focus on what I’m going to live every second here.

“I think this is the best place to win titles. If I can fit with the system, the next things will come in a natural way so my priority and my energy is for that.

“Of course I want to win the Champions League, the cup, the league, everything’s a goal, but these are goals in the long run. Now I have to train again and I have to adapt to the team.”

Kylian Mbappe, centre, clasps hands with Zinedine Zidane (Isabel Infantes/PA) ( PA Wire )

One complicating factor is the broken nose Mbappe suffered in France’s opening game of the Euros, which could potentially delay his debut.

“We are in touch with the medical staff,” he said. “I’m fully available for the club, of course, they are the ones who are going to give more information in the following days when they get every result.

“Now I’m going to go on holiday and when I come back they’ll tell me how to prepare to help the team as fast as possible.”