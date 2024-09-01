Free agent Hayley Raso agrees two-year deal with Tottenham

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tottenham have signed Hayley Raso on a two-year deal subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The Matildas forward joins Tottenham as a free agent having spent last season with Liga F side Real Madrid, where she played 28 times and became the first-ever Australian to represent the Spanish side.

The 29-year-old has featured 82 times for Australia, scoring 19 goals and helped her country reach the Women’s World Cup semi-finals with three goals before they were knocked out by England.

Raso returns to the Women’s Super League following previous spells with Everton in 2020 and Manchester City in 2021, helping them lift the Women’s League Cup.

Raso will wear the number eight shirt for Spurs who will be looking to improve their sixth-placed finish last season.

The Australian could make her WSL debut when Tottenham play league newcomers Crystal Palace in their first game of the season on September 22.