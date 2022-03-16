Real Madrid to donate €1m in aid of Ukraine refugees
Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross and other supporting organisations
Real Madrid will donate €1m (£840,000) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, the La Liga leaders said on Wednesday.
Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine.
The UNHCR said approximately 2.97 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, roughly per cent of the country’s population, since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February.
