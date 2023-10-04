Jump to content

Chelsea’s Reece James banned following tunnel incident with referee

The defender was not in the matchday squad for the game against Aston Villa after which the incident occurred in the tunnel

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 04 October 2023 15:12
Reece James has been banned for one game and fined £90,000 by the Football Association (John Walton/PA)
Reece James has been banned for one game and fined £90,000 by the Football Association (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chelsea defender Reece James has been fined £90,000 and banned for one game after admitting to abusing a match official after last month’s defeat to Aston Villa.

England wing-back James, 23, who was not in the matchday squad due to injury when Villa secured a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, was reported for his behaviour towards the official in the tunnel after the match.

The FA said on its Spokesperson Twitter account: “Reece James has been given a one-match suspension and £90,000 fine for breaching FA Rule E3 at Chelsea’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday September 24.

“The defender admitted that he used improper, insulting and/or abusive words and behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

James sustained a hamstring injury in training last month and has not appeared for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since the home draw against Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Chelsea are hoping James will be fit to return to action in the home Premier League game against Arsenal on October 21.

