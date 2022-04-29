Roy Keane hails ‘boxer’ Reece James after Chelsea defender impresses in draw with Manchester United
James’ cross was eventually tucked home for Chelsea’s goal against Manchester United
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise on Chelsea defender Reece James after a sensational display at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
The England international produced a superb all-round performance as Thomas Tuchel’s side dominated the hosts despite only coming away with a 1-1 draw.
And Keane hailed James after the match, focusing in particular on his physical presence on the pitch.
Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "What a player Reece James is. He looks like a boxer. His distribution, movement, strength.
“He seems like a nice kid too. He's a clever lad, could play in any position. Chelsea are a lucky club to have him. Outstanding."
James provided the cross which reached Marcos Alonso at the back post and the Spaniard fired home the opener for Chelsea after an hour of being frustrated by David de Gea.
But moments later United drew level through one of their only chances in the match as Cristiano Ronaldo rifled beyond Edouard Mendy following a perfectly weighted ball over the top from Nemanja Matic.
The result leaves Chelsea six points clear of fourth place Arsenal with just five games remaining.
Meanwhile, Man Utd are five points adrift of the top four having played two matches more than both Arsenal and Tottenham above them.
