Blackpool sign full-back Reece James on three-year contract

Blackpool have announced the signing of left-back Reece James on an initial three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

James will join newly-promoted Sky Bet Championship side upon the expiry of his contract at Doncaster on July 1.

The 27-year-old becomes Neil Critchley’s first signing of the summer ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Speaking to Blackpool’s official website, James said: “As I knew there was a bit of interest, it was something that I really wanted to follow up and jump at.

“Playing in the Championship was something that I’d set out to do following what had happened in the season, so it was a massive pull to come here.”