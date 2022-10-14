Jump to content

Reece James injury: Who could start at right-back for England against Iran?

The Chelsea defender could miss the World Cup after suffering a knee injury

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 14 October 2022 16:44
Reece James: Graham Potter hails right-back's potential as 'beyond the sky'

England have potentially suffered a major World Cup 2022 blow with Reece James now appearing to be a major doubt for the tournament.

The Chelsea right-back suffered a knee injury during the midweek win against AC Milan, and may require surgery.

Graham Potter confirmed that James was due to see a specialist over the weekend to determine the prognosis with little more than a month until England begin their World Cup against Iran on 21 November.

James had appeared set to form a key part of Gareth Southgate’s side in Qatar.

The 22-year-old started England’s last two matches, against Italy and Germany in the Nations League, at right wing-back.

With fellow right-sided defender Kyle Walker also doubtful for the tournament after undergoing groin surgery, James could also have been a contender to start on the right of the back-three that Southgate had been expected to favour at the tournament.

Alongside James and Walker, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold also featured in the squad for England’s fixtures in September.

Neither player featured in either game, with Alexander-Arnold one of five players omitted from the group retained for the Germany match.

Kieran Trippier

The injuries ahead of him would appear to put Trippier currently ahead in the right-back pecking order, particularly with Alexander-Arnold another to have recently been hampered.

Ben White

Among those outside the squad, White has started the season in excellent form for Arsenal after a consistent run of games on the right of Mikel Arteta’s four-man defence, and could be a fit on the right of a back-three.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton’s Walker-Peters earned his first two England caps against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast and could contend for a place in the squad.

James Justin

The versatile Justin made his debut in June but has endured a difficult start to the season with Leicester, who are bottom of the Premier League.

In addition to the opening fixture against Iran, England face the USA and Wales in Group B.

