Keith Andrews plans to keep rotating as Brentford reach EFL Cup quarter-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keith Andrews has no intention of moving away from fielding Brentford’s fringe players in the Carabao Cup after a clinical 5-0 win at Blundell Park that ended Grimsby’s impressive run in the competition.

The Bees have never reached the final of a major cup but moved a step closer after goals from Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Carvalho and Nathan Collins blew the Mariners away.

The result continues an impressive debut season at the helm for Andrews, who made nine changes from the 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool at the weekend.

“I think if you go back to the previous two rounds, we had players that were playing in those that have fought a way in to the league games,” Andrews said when asked if he would continue to heavily rotate in the latter stages of the competition.

“Where we’re at, I think we’ve got a really competitive squad.

“We’ve got outstanding strength and depth and there’s real fight for places. And I think the players are aware of that because they push each other every single day.

“Whatever that game will be (the quarter-final), we’ll pick the team we feel will be right to hopefully progress.”

The Mariners famously beat Manchester United here in the second round and saw off Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in round three, but a raucous crowd was subdued by two goals in five first-half minutes as the Bees established a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Andrews admitted afterwards he had pressed into his players the need to be professional in order to avoid an upset against League Two opposition.

“I have genuine respect towards this level – what they (Grimsby) do, how they survive or struggle for being at this level,” he said.

“I was so looking forward to this game. I really was. And because I knew it would be a proper close game and I knew it would be a game that we’d have to be professional.

“I knew everybody wanted you to slip. That’s just the reality.”

Jensen fired in the opener from 20 yards after Lewis-Potter won possession high up the pitch and the former Hull player headed in a second from Nelson’s cross.

Nelson marked his first start for the club by effectively putting the tie to bed with a low effort from the edge of the box before the break.

Carvalho added a fourth from the penalty spot and substitute Nathan Collins headed in a fifth from a corner.

Roared on by a vociferous full house of 8,637 spectators, Grimsby impressed in the early stages but failed to carve out a meaningful effort on goal.

Grimsby boss David Artell said: “I’m proud of them. I thought for the first 25 minutes we were the better team.

“I can’t remember them getting really close to our goal before they scored, and then suddenly bang. And then they follow it up.

“It puts into perspective our achievements, not just two rounds ago, against Man United, even last round, a team two leagues above (Sheffield Wednesday).

“Nobody wants to lose. Nobody wants to lose heavily. But I think we can all be proud of our achievements in this competition.”