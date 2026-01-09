Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Renee Slegers has signed a new deal as Arsenal head coach running until 2029, the Women's Super League club have announced.

The 36-year-old took interim charge in October 2024 following Jonas Eidevall's resignation and steered the Gunners to an 11-game unbeaten run before being permanently appointed in January 2025.

Slegers led Arsenal to Champions League glory in May last year, with Stina Blackstenius scoring the only goal to beat Barcelona 1-0 in Lisbon.

The north London club finished second in the WSL last season and currently sit third - eight points behind leaders Manchester City - ahead of Saturday's clash against Manchester United.

Slegers told Arsenal's website: "From playing in the academy and being in the stands watching Arsenal win the Champions League in 2007, to living it with our players, staff and supporters last summer, I'm immensely proud to have shared this journey with Arsenal, a club that means so much to me and to so many people.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract here, as I believe we have so much to achieve together - this season and in the years to come.

"I'd like to show my gratitude to our supporters for the incredible backing you give us, whether it's at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park or on the road. We hear it, we see it and we feel it every day."

Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley described Slegers as an "elite coach".

She said: "We're delighted Renee has signed a new long-term contract with us.

"Since taking over, first on an interim basis and then as our permanent head coach, Renee has proved to be an elite coach with the capabilities to lead us as we continue to challenge to win major trophies.

"Together with our supporters, we look forward to continuing our successful journey with Renee in the years to come."

PA