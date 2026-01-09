Renee Slegers signs new contract as Arsenal head coach eight months after Champions League triumph
Slegers guided Arsenal to glory in the Champions League last term
Renee Slegers has signed a new deal as Arsenal head coach running until 2029, the Women's Super League club have announced.
The 36-year-old took interim charge in October 2024 following Jonas Eidevall's resignation and steered the Gunners to an 11-game unbeaten run before being permanently appointed in January 2025.
Slegers led Arsenal to Champions League glory in May last year, with Stina Blackstenius scoring the only goal to beat Barcelona 1-0 in Lisbon.
The north London club finished second in the WSL last season and currently sit third - eight points behind leaders Manchester City - ahead of Saturday's clash against Manchester United.
Slegers told Arsenal's website: "From playing in the academy and being in the stands watching Arsenal win the Champions League in 2007, to living it with our players, staff and supporters last summer, I'm immensely proud to have shared this journey with Arsenal, a club that means so much to me and to so many people.
"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract here, as I believe we have so much to achieve together - this season and in the years to come.
"I'd like to show my gratitude to our supporters for the incredible backing you give us, whether it's at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park or on the road. We hear it, we see it and we feel it every day."
Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley described Slegers as an "elite coach".
She said: "We're delighted Renee has signed a new long-term contract with us.
"Since taking over, first on an interim basis and then as our permanent head coach, Renee has proved to be an elite coach with the capabilities to lead us as we continue to challenge to win major trophies.
"Together with our supporters, we look forward to continuing our successful journey with Renee in the years to come."
