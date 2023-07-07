Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe ‘feeling good’ after ankle injury scare

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe says she is “feeling good” and that “everything is looking really positive” after she sustained an ankle issue in Thursday’s World Cup warm-up match against France.

The 3-0 loss for Vera Pauw’s side at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium saw Arsenal’s McCabe come off due to the problem in the 29th minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Friday as she and her team-mates prepared to fly from Dublin Airport to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, McCabe said: “I’m feeling good.

“I basically was running through and I kind of rolled my ankle, but I’ve been for scans and stuff this morning and everything is looking really positive.

“So I’m in a good a place and hopefully will be back on the pitch early next week.”

Asked if she would have to miss a few days’ training, the versatile 27-year-old said: “Depends on how I go on the flight, hopefully it doesn’t blow up. I think maybe a day or two, but I am feeling good, which is nice.”

The team, playing at a major tournament for the first time in their history, open their World Cup campaign by facing Australia in Sydney on July 20.