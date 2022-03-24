Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary receives Republic of Ireland call-up
The 26-year-old, who qualifies through his Kerry-born grandfather, is the second goalkeeper to be added to the squad this week.
Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania after first-choice stopper Gavin Bazunu was forced to withdraw through illness.
The 26-year-old is the second keeper to be added to the squad this week following James Talbot’s call-up after Mark Travers returned to Bournemouth due to injury.
A Football Association of Ireland spokesman said: “Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Belgium and Lithuania.
“Illness has forced Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to withdraw as O’Leary joins Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Bohemians stopper James Talbot in Stephen Kenny’s squad.
“The 26-year-old, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kerry-born grandfather, has made 11 appearances for Bristol City in the Championship this season, 36 appearances overall, and last received a call-up in May 2019 for a training camp in Portugal.
“He is set to link up with the squad this morning ahead of Thursday’s training session as preparations continue for Saturday’s FAI Centenary Game against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium.”
