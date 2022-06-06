Republic of Ireland losing to Armenia could prove to be a good thing, says Nathan Collins

Stephen Kenny and his players have been left with questions to answer after they were unable to find a way past a side ranked 45 places below them

Damian Spellman
Sunday 05 June 2022 23:00
Nathan Collins (right) has insisted the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League defeat in Armenia could prove to be a good thing in the long run (Niall Carson/PA)
Nathan Collins (right) has insisted the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League defeat in Armenia could prove to be a good thing in the long run (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nathan Collins has insisted the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League defeat in Armenia could prove to be a good thing in the long run.

Eduard Spertsyan’s sweet long-range strike in Yerevan was enough to hand the hosts a 1-0 victory in their first League B outing and severely dent Ireland’s hopes of topping the table and securing the Euro 2024 seeding boost that would deliver.

The defeat at the Republican Stadium may not rank alongside last year’s World Cup qualifier reverse at the hands of Luxembourg in terms of humiliation, but it left manager Stephen Kenny and his players with questions to answer after they were unable to find a way past a side ranked 45 places below them.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday evening’s clash with Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium, Burnley defender Collins said: “I don’t know if it will affect confidence because we know what we can do.

“It could nearly be good for us as it will add fuel to the fire. We need a reaction and we have said it in there. Whether we show it on Wednesday, we know we need one.

Recommended

Eduard Spertsyan’s goal in Yerevan was enough to hand the hosts a 1-0 victory (Hakob Berberyan/AP)
(AP)

“In a way, it’s probably good for us as we’ve been on a high lately. And now we know we need a reaction, so if we get that it should be good for us.”

Manager Kenny admitted after the game that the Republic had only themselves to blame after they squandered first-half chances and then simply ran out of ideas.

It was their first defeat in nine games, but the fact remains that they have won none of the 11 Nations League fixtures they have played and scored only two goals in the process.

Kenny bristled at mention of that record in his pre-match press conference, citing the disruption caused by Covid-19 during the previous campaign, and recent performances have been more encouraging.

Collins too pointed to impressive recent displays against Portugal and Belgium to illustrate the progress which has been made, but knows those levels may be required again if they are to break their duck against Ukraine.

He said: “You have seen us play the likes of Portugal and Belgium and they are a high standard. We know that and everyone knows that if we play our game, we can go and beat anyone.”

Collins, who reported for international duty still processing the disappointment of his club’s relegation from the Premier League, was handed a first competitive start for his country in Armenia and will hope for further action in home and away clashes with Ukraine either side of Scotland’s trip to Dublin.

Asked if he could be considered a starter in a department in which Kenny has strength in depth, the 21-year-old said: “I just have to play my game. I enjoy my football and I love playing for Ireland. I can’t ask for any more.

Recommended

“It’s the highest of the high. I just want to keep playing football and see what happens.

“It’s good that there’s competition. It improves me and improves us all and makes us want to play better.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in