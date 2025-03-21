Riccardo Calafiori withdraws from Italy squad in latest Arsenal injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal appear to have been handed another injury blow with defender Riccardo Calafiori forced to withdraw from the Italy squad.

Calafiori sustained a knee issue late on in the first leg of the Nations League quarter-final against Germany in Milan.

Playing on the left of a back three, the 22-year-old slipped while changing direction in stoppage time and required treatment.

His national side have now confirmed that Calafiori will miss the second leg in Dortmund on Sunday, sparking fears of a lay-off from club action, too.

“Riccardo Calafiori, who underwent tests this morning for the sprain-contusion trauma to his left knee sustained during the match against Germany, has been deemed unavailable for the return match scheduled for Sunday and will return to his home club," a statement from Italy said.

Calafiori missed nine matches with a knee problem earlier this season in an injury-hit first campaign at the London club. A summer signing from Bologna, the versatile youngster can play at either centre or left back.

Arsenal return to action against Fulham on 1 April and are coming into a crucial period, with the two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid beginning a week after that Premier League clash.

Bukayo Saka could be back to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options for that European fixture, though Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are out for the remainder of the season.