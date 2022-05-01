Richarlison could face investigation after flare incident in win over Chelsea
The striker picked up and threw the pyrotechnic device which had come from the Everton fans after his winner early in the second half
Richarlison could be investigated by the Football Association for throwing a lit flare after scoring Everton’s winner against Chelsea.
The Brazilian struck a minute into the second half at Goodison Park and Everton held on for a 1-0 victory that moves them within two points of Premier League safety.
In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal, a lit blue flare was thrown onto the pitch by supporters.
Richarlison responded by picking up and throwing the flare, although it was unclear where it landed.
A club spokesperson said: “We will look into the matter but, as far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground.”
In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the FA after handling a red flare following the side’s Carabao Cup victory at Wembley.
Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.
Everton remain in the relegation zone with five games left to play.
But the victory moves them within two points of Burnley and Leeds, with the Toffees having a game in hand on their two rivals.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies