Ange Postecoglou reveals Richarlison injury update ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Ange Postecoglou revealed Richarlison has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a knee injury.

The Tottenham striker sustained the injury during the side’s 2-1 defeat by Wolves on Saturday 17 February.

This season, the Brazilian has scored 10 goals in 22 top-flight appearances for Spurs, nine of which have come in his last 10 matches.

Tottenham, like many Premier League clubs, have struggled with injuries this campaign. Postecoglou, will already be without Pedro Porro and Ryan Sessegnon.

Porro has a muscle issue and the left-back had surgery on his right hamstring earlier this week.

Pedro Porro is sidelined with an injury (Getty Images)

"Destiny (Udogie) has trained but Pedro is probably a week away," said manager Ange Postecoglou in a press conference.

"Richarlison is out for three to four weeks. He picked up a knee injury last game and Sess is out, so still down a couple of numbers.

"Richy is disappointed because he’s been a key contributor, but that has been how our season has gone.

"With Sess, it is a tough one. He has worked hard to come back and it is always more challenging when it happens as a series of events."

Udogie is believed to have a good chance of being in the Tottenham squad.

Spurs host Crystal Palace on Saturday and ahead of the weekend’s fixtures were fifth in the Premier League and five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Tottenham have been a bit inconsistent in recent weeks, they were beaten away at Wolves in their last match, and could only secure a draw on the road at Everton earlier this month as well.

Although their injury problems could begin to ease soon after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City in the fourth round, which should put less pressure on the squad with fewer fixtures.