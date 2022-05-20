Richarlison hit out at Jamie Carragher following Everton’s dramatic comeback against Crystal Palace, telling the Liverpool legend to “wash his mouth” and that he had no respect for him.

The Brazilian played a pivotal role in the 3-2 victory that assured Frank Lampard’s side of avoiding relegation, scoring the equaliser before Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the three points that propelled the Toffees to safety with just one game to spare.

“Wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton and I don’t respect you,” Richarlison wrote to Carragher on Twitter at 1.37am.

Carragher responded to the tweet in good spirit on Friday morning, writing: “I actually quite like this, if Twitter was about when I was a player I’m sure I would’ve called pundits out quite a lot!!”

Richarlison had already clashed with Carragher on social media after the game when the Liverpool legend wrote: “Talking about Richarlison going down is nothing to do with bias.

“Every Everton game I do he goes down three or four times like he’s got a big injury then just gets up! It’s not about getting a penalty or a foul but pretending he’s hurt when he’s not.”

Carragher deleted the tweet but not before Richarlison had responded with a gif of him celebrating scoring a goal with a finger to his lips.

Carragher has repeatedly vented his frustration over what he perceives to be Richarlison’s gamesmanship and feigning of injuries this season.

“I’ve never seen gamesmanship like it from Richarlison,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live after the Merseyside derby. “He rolls round, and does it game after game. He’s so frustrating to watch because he’s a gifted footballer and I wonder why he wastes his time.”