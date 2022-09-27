Jump to content

Richarlison racially abused with banana during Brazil win over Tunisia in Paris

A banana was thrown at the Tottenham striker from the crowd as he ran towards the corner flag after scoring

Andy Hampson
Tuesday 27 September 2022 22:39
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as he ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

Footage showed Manchester United midfielder Fred kicking the banana away.

Prior to the game, five-time world champions Brazil team had posed for photographs with an anti-racism banner which read, ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) later issued a statement on the Richarlison incident via Twitter.

It read: “Unfortunately a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal.

“The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any manifestation of prejudice.”

The incident occurred as Richarlison celebrated scoring Brazil’s second goal

(REUTERS)

Richarlison’s goal put Brazil back ahead after Montassar Talbi cancelled out Raphinha’s opener.

Neymar added a penalty, Raphinha claimed his second and Pedro wrapped up the scoring after Tunisia had Dylan Bronn sent off.

