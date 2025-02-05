Richie Wellens tried to contact Ange Postecoglou after mocking Tottenham boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has revealed he tried to contact Ange Postecoglou after referencing the beleaguered Tottenham boss following his side’s defeat by Stockport.

Asked in a post-match interview whether injuries had played a part in Saturday’s 1-0 loss, Wellens said: “I’m not going to make excuses, I’m not Ange Postecoglou.”

Spurs have endured an injury-hit, troubled season which has piled the pressure on Postecoglou.

Wellens, 44, subsequently released a statement apologising for his comments, saying he was “deeply embarrassed”.

But he has been unable to speak to the Australian personally despite calling Tottenham, whose goalkeeper Josh Keeley and striker Jamie Donley are on loan with Orient.

“I haven’t. I’ve tried to. But they had an important game,” said Wellens, whose side face Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“It was Saturday night, I tried to call someone at Spurs, but they had an important game (against Brentford) on the Sunday.

“They won, which I was pleased about. I’ve obviously apologised and I think that’s the matter closed now.

“He’s got a job to do which is a lot more important. I made a mistake, I’ve apologised for it. Tottenham’s a brilliant football club and I hope they keep him.

“Jamie and Josh have been absolutely fantastic for this football club and we hope we can keep this relationship going. I want Tottenham to do well.

“They’re on our doorstep and we want to keep that relationship. I made a mistake and we move on.”