Manchester City pay tribute to one of their ‘most loved supporters’ Ricky Hatton

Manchester City paid tribute to “an icon of British boxing” following Ricky Hatton’s death at the age of 46.

Hatton was synonymous with his beloved football club and the news of his death came just hours ahead of the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

City said they were “devastated” and a minute’s applause was held immediately before the game kicked off by players and fans of both the home club and Manchester United.

“Hatton, an icon of British boxing… was viewed by many as one of the most compelling personalities the sport has ever produced,” a club statement read.

It continued: “Hatton wore sky blue shorts and used Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career.

“Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.

“Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

United responded to City’s post with the words: “Sending our heartfelt condolences to Ricky’s loved ones on the loss of a legend of our city.”

City midfielder Phil Foden spoke of his shock and the players’ determination to do Hatton proud.

Speaking to Sky Sports News before the match, he said: “My heart obviously goes out to his family, at this hard time.

“Obviously to hear the news just before a big game is devastating.

“I’m sure he would have been here today as well, supporting us. Today is for him and we’re going to try to get the win and do the best we can for him.”

Manager Pep Guardiola added: “For all of the Manchester City family, it was tough. Of course (there was) the success, world champion… but the loss for his family, his kids, he was a grandad, so always you think about that.”

He continued: “On behalf of Man City and all the people, we wish (the family) comfort in these incredibly tough hours, tough days, tough weeks. A big, big loss for them, for the boxing world, because he was a truly great champion, and of course for the Man City family.”

Former City captain Vincent Kompany posted a picture on X showing himself, Liam Gallagher and Hatton, alongside the words: “We’ll miss you Ricky.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Rest in piece legend.”

All sides of the ground were involved in what was a heartfelt tribute for one of Manchester’s best-known sportspeople before the game.