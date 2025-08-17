Rico Lewis keen to stay at ‘dream club’ Manchester City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rico Lewis is determined fight for his place with a Manchester City side he senses have “additional hunger” to regain the Premier League crown this season.

The England international produced the assist for the opening goal as City began their quest for a seventh title in nine years by thrashing Wolves 4-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

That came amid rumours linking the 20-year-old with a move to Nottingham Forest but, while manager Pep Guardiola has said more than once he would like to trim his squad, Lewis does not intend to depart.

The City academy graduate said: “I’ve never, ever seen myself at a different club. I’ve always wanted to play for City.

“It’s my dream club, and like you see (here), when I’m playing with the kind of players that I’m playing with, it brings out the best in me, so I’m so happy.

“Everyone wants assurance and security but, at the end of the day, it’s on me to perform. It’s on me to take the chances. After that, I can’t blame myself.

“If I take my own chances, I do it. If I don’t, then I have to work and get better.”

After losing the title last season after four successive victories, City started the new campaign with a strong statement.

Erling Haaland scored either side of a Tijjani Reijnders strike and substitute Rayan Cherki added a fourth late on.

Reijnders also had a hand in both Haaland goals in a highly impressive Premier League debut.

Lewis said: “As much as we can we forget about last season, but obviously it’s in the back of our minds and we could say it’s fuelling the fire for us.

“There’s always hunger but I think there could be additional hunger now that it’s not our crown to defend.

“There’s something that we’re chasing. We’re so focused on this season. We’ve already had the Club World Cup so we feel much stronger, together as a team, and I think that’s the main thing, we feel like a unit.”

James Trafford made a confident debut in the City goal after number one Ederson withdrew due to illness.

He was beaten in the first half but Marshall Munetsi was clearly offside, while Wolves also went close when Jorgen Strand Larsen shot narrowly wide.

Manager Vitor Pereira admitted the club need to bring in reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

The Portuguese, who engineered an escape from relegation last season, said: “Of course, we need more options to be stronger, more options with quality to improve our squad.

“Before the next game will be difficult but my expectation is that the club can bring three, four players with quality before the end of the market.

“This league is very tough and we need to add more quality.”