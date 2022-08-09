Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jury discharged in trial of Wolves fan accused of racist abuse of Rio Ferdinand

Jamie Arnold has denied racially abusing the former England and Manchester United player at a match in 2021.

Richard Vernalls
Tuesday 09 August 2022 15:33
Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (left) leaving Wolverhampton Crown Court (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (left) leaving Wolverhampton Crown Court (Richard Vernalls/PA)
(PA Wire)

The jury in the trial of a Wolverhampton Wanderers football fan accused of racially abusing former England defender Rio Ferdinand, has been discharged by a judge for legal reasons.

Jamie Arnold had been accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress Mr Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour towards him.

The incident is alleged to have happened during the first half of the Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Manchester United match at Molineux on May 23 last year.

Jamie Arnold leaving the court on a previous occasion (Matthew Cooper/PA)
(PA Archive)

During the prosecution’s opening at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, footage was played to jurors, allegedly showing the 32-year-old making a racist gesture.

Recommended

Ex-Manchester United player Mr Ferdinand, working at the game as a television pundit for BT Sport, gave evidence from the witness box on Monday, saying although he noted the man’s “more aggressive body language”, he did not see a monkey gesture or hear any abuse.

Arnold has denied any wrong-doing.

Judge Simon Ward discharged the jury part-way through second day of the trial, on Tuesday.

A retrial of Arnold, of Norton Bridge, near Stone, Staffordshire, is expected to be held at the same court in due course, although a date has yet to be fixed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in