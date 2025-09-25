Rio Ngumoha signs first professional contract with Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract at the club after turning 17 last month.

The winger, whose match-winning goal at Newcastle in August made him the club's youngest goal-scorer aged 16 years and 361 days, has enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks and has been rewarded with a three-year deal.

It comes a year after his arrival into the Reds youth setup, joining from Chelsea in a swoop that upset the London club.

The Blues were intent on preventing the capture of the player who had been with them since the age of eight, with it understood Liverpool scouts were banned from watching matches at the club’s academy.

Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

It is believed the Newham-born youngster chose to leave as he believed the pathway on offer was better at Liverpool and that decision appears to have already been vindicated, something that was reflected by their late-summer business.

After impressing in pre-season, Liverpool opted against moving for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola or Lyon star Malick Fofana in favour of offering a way into the first team for Ngumoha, something which has already brought four senior appearances this term.

That adds to his sole appearance last season, making his debut in the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Accrington in January.

Additional reporting from PA