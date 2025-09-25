Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Rio Ngumoha signs first professional contract with Liverpool

The teenage starlet turned 17 last month and has seen his rapid rise rewarded with a three-year deal

Will Castle
Thursday 25 September 2025 15:35 BST
Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract at the club after turning 17 last month.

The winger, whose match-winning goal at Newcastle in August made him the club's youngest goal-scorer aged 16 years and 361 days, has enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks and has been rewarded with a three-year deal.

It comes a year after his arrival into the Reds youth setup, joining from Chelsea in a swoop that upset the London club.

The Blues were intent on preventing the capture of the player who had been with them since the age of eight, with it understood Liverpool scouts were banned from watching matches at the club’s academy.

Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)
It is believed the Newham-born youngster chose to leave as he believed the pathway on offer was better at Liverpool and that decision appears to have already been vindicated, something that was reflected by their late-summer business.

After impressing in pre-season, Liverpool opted against moving for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola or Lyon star Malick Fofana in favour of offering a way into the first team for Ngumoha, something which has already brought four senior appearances this term.

That adds to his sole appearance last season, making his debut in the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Accrington in January.

Additional reporting from PA

