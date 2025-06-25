Former Wales boss Rob Page joins Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have appointed former Wales manager Rob Page as the head coach of their Under-21s.

Page, who has managed Wales in two of the four major tournaments in their history, has returned to coaching to replace Barry Lewtas, who stepped down earlier this month.

The 50-year-old is a former Wales Under-21 manager before becoming Ryan Giggs’ assistant with the senior side and then taking charge when the former Manchester United player was put on leave.

Page took Wales to the last 16 of Euro 2020 and then their first World Cup in 64 years, though they only earned one point in Qatar in 2022.

The former Northampton and Port Vale manager was sacked by Wales last summer after a four-year reign and now takes charge of Liverpool’s Under-21 squad, which includes talents such as Trey Nyoni, Kaide Gordon, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas, James McConnell, Owen Beck, Amara Nallo, Rio Ngumoha and Isaac Mabaya.

Liverpool’s academy director Alex Inglethorpe said: “Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to a key role as young players look to bridge that gap from academy prospect to first-team footballer.

“His recent achievements in guiding Wales to the last 16 at Euro 2020 before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup speak for themselves but perhaps less heralded is the work that took place during his time in charge of the national team, which saw numerous pathway players make it into the senior squad.

Rob Page led Wales to two major tournaments ( PA Wire )

“This is something we have seen first-hand at Liverpool with several of our academy players making significant progress on the international stage under Rob’s guidance.

“This level of experience in transitioning young footballers towards the professional game and on to the highest levels of domestic and international football will be a significant resource for all at the academy, especially the players.

“Myself and all the staff are greatly looking forward to working with Rob as we endeavour to continue producing players capable of playing at the highest level and in the most demanding of arenas.”