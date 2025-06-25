The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Former Wales boss Rob Page joins Liverpool
Page coached Wales between 2020 and 2024 before being sacked after a series of disappointing results
Liverpool have appointed former Wales manager Rob Page as the head coach of their Under-21s.
Page, who has managed Wales in two of the four major tournaments in their history, has returned to coaching to replace Barry Lewtas, who stepped down earlier this month.
The 50-year-old is a former Wales Under-21 manager before becoming Ryan Giggs’ assistant with the senior side and then taking charge when the former Manchester United player was put on leave.
Page took Wales to the last 16 of Euro 2020 and then their first World Cup in 64 years, though they only earned one point in Qatar in 2022.
The former Northampton and Port Vale manager was sacked by Wales last summer after a four-year reign and now takes charge of Liverpool’s Under-21 squad, which includes talents such as Trey Nyoni, Kaide Gordon, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas, James McConnell, Owen Beck, Amara Nallo, Rio Ngumoha and Isaac Mabaya.
Liverpool’s academy director Alex Inglethorpe said: “Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to a key role as young players look to bridge that gap from academy prospect to first-team footballer.
“His recent achievements in guiding Wales to the last 16 at Euro 2020 before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup speak for themselves but perhaps less heralded is the work that took place during his time in charge of the national team, which saw numerous pathway players make it into the senior squad.
“This is something we have seen first-hand at Liverpool with several of our academy players making significant progress on the international stage under Rob’s guidance.
“This level of experience in transitioning young footballers towards the professional game and on to the highest levels of domestic and international football will be a significant resource for all at the academy, especially the players.
“Myself and all the staff are greatly looking forward to working with Rob as we endeavour to continue producing players capable of playing at the highest level and in the most demanding of arenas.”
Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments