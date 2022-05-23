Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona transfer talk mocked by striker’s former agent

The former agent of Robert Lewandowski has noted his skepticism that the Polish striker is keen on a move to Barcelona.

Pini Zahavi, who now represents Lewandowski, has suggested that the player’s time at Bayern Munich was “history”, and that a move to the Catalan club would represent fulfillment of a “lifetime dream”.

The 33-year-old has spent eight years with the German champions after joining on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, but Zahavi insists he is intent on a move.

“For Robert Lewandowski, FC Bayern is history,” the agent told Bild. ”Robert wants to leave FC Bayern after eight years in which he gave the club everything.

“Now, at almost 34, he has the opportunity to fulfill a lifetime dream and join the club he always dreamed of.

“Why is FC Bayern denying him this opportunity? For Robert, the matter is very clear: he wants to leave FC Bayern this summer.”

According to Maik Barthel, however, Barcelona’s La Liga rivals Real Madrid are the club that Lewandowski has long coveted a move to.

Barthel handled the player’s dealings until 2014 and suggested he was doubtful of Zahavi’s assertion that the two-time winner of The Best Fifa Men’s Player award wanted to be Barcelona bound.

Barthel tweeted: “Your whole life do you want to go to Real Madrid in order to end up at Barcelona later? OK.”

Lewandowski has one year left on his contract at the German club, and has scored more than 40 goals in all competitions in every season bar his first at Bayern.