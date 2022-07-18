Robert Lewandowski said a desire for a new challenge motivated his decision to leave Bayern Munich and sign for Barcelona, while also fulfilling his “dream” of playing in LaLiga.

Barcelona have confirmed an agreement with Bayern Munich over an initial £38 million transfer of the 33-year-old Poland international, who is expected to sign a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Although the deal is not yet complete, Lewandowski has joined Barcelona on their pre-season tour of the United States and has met his new team-mates. It brings a protracted transfer saga to a close after Lewandowski announced plans to leave Bayern at the end of last season.

Lewandowski, who won eight Bundesliga titles in as many seasons with Bayern as well as the Champions League in 2020, becomes Barcelona’s fourth transfer of the summer, following Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha

“I’m here to help the club return to the top and win as many titles as possible,” Lewandowski told Barcelona’s media channels upon joining the club in Florida. “I have always wanted to play in a great La Liga club and this is a great opportunity for me. It is also a challenge for my private life.

“I am a player who always wants to win. We have great players, with a lot of quality, in the squad. I am excited about what we can all achieve together.”

Barcelona have not won LaLiga in three seasons while they have failed to reach the Champions League final since last winning the competition in 2015. Under Xavi, the Nou Camp club are undergoing a rebuild while also being hampered by significant financial debt.

“I’m finally here. I am very happy to be at Barca,” Lewandowski said, while adding that Xavi had been influential in his decision to join the club. “I saw that his ideas fit mine. It has been easy to make the decision.

“I want to play and win titles and I know that with Xavi this will be very possible. He knows perfectly well how to lead Barca. He was an incredible player and now he is a great coach. He has a lot of future and I want to be part of it.”