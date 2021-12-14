Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot against Stuttgart

Lewandowski equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 December 2021 22:27
Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring the second goal of his hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s win at Stuttgart (Tom Weller/AP).
Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.

Gnabry curled in a fine opener in the 40th minute before doubling the advantage eight minutes into the second half.

Lewandowski then added efforts in the 69th and 72nd minutes as he equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42, before Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 74th.

The result saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men go nine points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund hosting Greuther Furth on Wednesday.

Mainz are up to sixth after thumping Hertha Barlin 4-0 at home, with Lee Jae-sung and Alexander Hack scoring before the break and Silvan Widmer and Jean-Paul Boetius doing so in the second half.

Anthony Modeste headed a late winner as Cologne came from behind to win 3-2 at Wolfsburg, the home side’s fourth straight defeat.

The visitors went a goal down in the eighth minute via a Lukas Nmecha effort, and after Modeste had cancelled that out, fell 2-1 behind early in the second half when Wout Weghorst netted.

Mark Uth then equalised in the 79th minute before Modeste got on the scoresheet again with a minute of normal time remaining.

Elsewhere, second-bottom Arminia Bielefeld won 2-0 at home against VfL Bochum thanks to goals from Masaya Okugawa and Patrick Wimmer.

